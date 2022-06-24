Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalIMF approves $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine.

March 10, 2022 12:51 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The funds will help Ukraine meet urgent financing needs and mitigate the economic impact of Russia's war.

