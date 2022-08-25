IAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian electricity grid
This item is part of our running news digest
August 25, 2022 9:48 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Manuel Grossi made the announcement citing Ukraine's state energy company Energoatom hours after reports that the Russian-seized plant had been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid. Nevertheless, the IAEA said that all six reactors at the plant remain switched off despite the reconnection. Grossi added that the loss of the external power line underlines the urgent need to allow the IAEA mission to the plant.
The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating
Today marks six months of Russia's full-scale invasion and 31 years of Ukrainian independence. Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to defend their independence. Join our fight.