externalIAEA: Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant reconnected to Ukrainian electricity grid

This item is part of our running news digest

August 25, 2022 9:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Manuel Grossi made the announcement citing Ukraine's state energy company Energoatom hours after reports that the Russian-seized plant had been disconnected from the Ukrainian grid. Nevertheless, the IAEA said that all six reactors at the plant remain switched off despite the reconnection. Grossi added that the loss of the external power line underlines the urgent need to allow the IAEA mission to the plant. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
