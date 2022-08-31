Hungarian official: EU will not pass blanket visa ban on Russian tourists
This item is part of our running news digest
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Aug. 31 that the EU would suspend a visa agreement on easing visa issuance instead of a full visa ban due to a lack of unanimity among EU countries. The suspension will remove preferential treatment for Russians when applying for all EU visas and as a result, require more documentation and waiting times while making them more expensive. Eastern and Nordic countries strongly back a tourism ban, while Germany and France said it would be counter-productive because ordinary Russians should still be allowed access to the West.