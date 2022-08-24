Hungarian FM opposes EU-wide visa ban on Russian tourists
August 24, 2022 1:25 pm
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said he stands with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who said he opposes such a ban because "there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime." The EU remains split over whether to ban Russian tourists from visiting the bloc, with a number of countries including Poland, the Czech Republic, and Baltic states supporting the measure to punish Moscow for its brutal war.
