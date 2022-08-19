Guterres visits Black Sea port in Odesa
August 19, 2022 3:02 pm
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres arrived to visit the key port, where the export of grain was recently restarted as per the Istanbul agreements between Russia, Ukraine, Turkey, and the UN. "It is very sad to see the considerable capacity of this great port not being fully utilized," Guterres said, as reported by Suspilne media. "I hope to be able to return soon and see that all the terminals are busy and that the city is buzzing with life."