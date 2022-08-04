Governor: Russian shelling hits bus stop in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least eight people
August 4, 2022 2:23 pm
Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported on Aug. 4 that Russian forces had shelled the town of Toretsk at around 11:00 a.m., killing eight and wounding four other people, including three children. The shelling also damaged a church, injuring its priest, and a residential building, Kyrylenko said.