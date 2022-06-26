Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSunday, June 26, 2022

externalGovernor: Russian occupying forces shell Azot plant, neighboring villages in Luhansk Oblast

This item is part of our running news digest

June 25, 2022 12:05 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that early in the morning on June 25 Russia launched artillery and airstrikes on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, hitting the Azot chemical plant where over 500 civilians remain trapped. A mother and her children aged six and ten have been hospitalized after Russian shelling wounded them in the village of Maloryazantsevo, Haidai said. 

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok