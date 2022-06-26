Governor: Russian occupying forces shell Azot plant, neighboring villages in Luhansk Oblast
This item is part of our running news digest
June 25, 2022 12:05 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai reported that early in the morning on June 25 Russia launched artillery and airstrikes on Sievierodonetsk and Lysychansk, hitting the Azot chemical plant where over 500 civilians remain trapped. A mother and her children aged six and ten have been hospitalized after Russian shelling wounded them in the village of Maloryazantsevo, Haidai said.