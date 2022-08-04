Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 2, 2022 11:37 pm by The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian shelling has damaged over 200 residential buildings, several hospitals, schools, and kindergartens in the city of Nikopol. "Due to Russian terror, locals are forced to spend all nights in shelters and basements," Reznichenko said. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

