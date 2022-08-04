Governor: Russian forces fired at Nikopol 1,100 times with MLRS over past 3 weeks
August 2, 2022 11:37 pm
According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian shelling has damaged over 200 residential buildings, several hospitals, schools, and kindergartens in the city of Nikopol. "Due to Russian terror, locals are forced to spend all nights in shelters and basements," Reznichenko said.