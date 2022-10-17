Governor: Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast kills 2 people.
September 20, 2022 8:09 pm
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, a Russian attack on the village of Hrushivka, not far from the recently liberated Kupiansk, injured nine civilians, including four children, on Sept. 20.
