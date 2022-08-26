Governor: Russia shells two villages in Mykolaiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
August 26, 2022 10:56 am
According to Mykolaiv Oblast Governor Vitaliy Kim, Russian troops targeted two villages in the region's Shyroke community. He also said that explosions were heard in Mykolaiv during the night. No casualties were reported.
