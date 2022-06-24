Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022

externalGovernor: Russia blocking evacuation from occupied Kherson Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

May 20, 2022 6:19 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Kherson Oblast Governor Hennadii Lahuta said at a news briefing that Russian forces have been blocking the evacuation of civilians for the fifth day in a row. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command added that Russian troops are blocking the road from Kherson Oblast to the territories controlled by Ukraine, attempting to direct everyone who wants to leave the region to the Russian-occupied Crimea.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok