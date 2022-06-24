Governor: Russia blocking evacuation from occupied Kherson Oblast.
May 20, 2022 6:19 pm
Kherson Oblast Governor Hennadii Lahuta said at a news briefing that Russian forces have been blocking the evacuation of civilians for the fifth day in a row. Ukraine’s Southern Operational Command added that Russian troops are blocking the road from Kherson Oblast to the territories controlled by Ukraine, attempting to direct everyone who wants to leave the region to the Russian-occupied Crimea.