Governor: Russia attacks residential areas, critical infrastructure in Kharkiv Oblast
July 26, 2022 10:24 am
According to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov, in the early morning of July 26, Russian forces attacked residential areas in the city of Kharkiv. They also hit critical infrastructure in the city of Chuhuiv, the official said, adding that the city of Bakaliia and the Tsyrkunivska community were also under fire. No casualties have been reported.