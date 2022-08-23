Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
August 23, 2022 11:03 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Valentyn Reznichenko, Russian forces shelled the Kryvyi Rih district with Uragan rocket launchers, killing a woman and injuring her husband. Two women were injured in the Russian shelling of the Marhanets community, where six houses, gas, and water pipelines were damaged. Ten houses and a power line were damaged in the Chervonohryhorivsk community, leaving about 1,000 people without electricity, Reznichenko said.

