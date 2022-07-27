Governor: 2 villages in Luhansk Oblast remain under Ukrainian control.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 17, 2022 9:58 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian troops had been capturing one of them several times only to be pushed back by the Ukrainian forces, preventing them from reaching their goal of taking the whole region. Haidai didn't specify the names of the villages, but he had previously reported that Bilohorivka and Verkhnokamianka villages in Luhansk Oblast “continue to hold the defense.”