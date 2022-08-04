Government dismisses Amnesty International's report accusing Ukrainian forces of endangering civilians.
August 4, 2022 4:03 pm
Amnesty International said the Ukrainian military has endangered Ukrainian civilians by placing its bases and operating weapons systems in residential areas, including in schools and hospitals. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President's Office, accused Amnesty International of participating in the Russian disinformation and propaganda campaign to discredit Ukraine's military. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said he was outraged by the "unfair" report.