Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerThursday, August 4, 2022

externalGovernment dismisses Amnesty International's report accusing Ukrainian forces of endangering civilians.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 4, 2022 4:03 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Amnesty International said the Ukrainian military has endangered Ukrainian civilians by placing its bases and operating weapons systems in residential areas, including in schools and hospitals. Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the President's Office, accused Amnesty International of participating in the Russian disinformation and propaganda campaign to discredit Ukraine's military. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also said he was outraged by the "unfair" report.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok