externalGermany promises to send 30 Gepard self-propelled guns, IRIS-T air defense systems to Ukraine.

June 22, 2022 8:41 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The German government published a list of weapons being prepared for supplies to Ukraine, which also includes M113 armored personnel carriers, 10,000 artillery shells, 53,000 anti-aircraft shells, and 5.8 million rounds of ammunition for small arms. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has been repeatedly lambasted for blocking weapons supplies to Ukraine and breaking his promises to help the war-torn country. 

