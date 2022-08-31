German media: 2 employees of German ministry of economy suspected of working for Russia
August 31, 2022 6:04 pm
According to the German newspaper Die Zeit, two senior officials from the Ministry of Economy in charge of energy supply are being targeted by German investigators.
