German chancellor opposes 'dictated peace' for Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
June 23, 2022 12:37 am
"Ukraine - and only Ukraine - decides what is right for them," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wrote on Twitter on June 22. "Nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine! We are a long way from negotiations because Putin believes in a dictated peace... The EU, NATO and G7 must send the message that the world's democracies stand together in the fight against Putin's imperialism."