General Staff: Russian proxies in Donbas confiscate documents from forcibly mobilized troops
July 21, 2022 9:36 pm
Russian proxies are taking personal documents from people in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and forcing them to fight against Ukraine, reported the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The General Staff said Russia's proxies want to make it impossible for forcibly mobilized troops to desert and to render impossible the identification of those killed.