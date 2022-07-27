Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalGeneral Staff: Russian proxies in Donbas confiscate documents from forcibly mobilized troops

July 21, 2022 9:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Russian proxies are taking personal documents from people in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts and forcing them to fight against Ukraine, reported the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces. The General Staff said Russia's proxies want to make it impossible for forcibly mobilized troops to desert and to render impossible the identification of those killed.

