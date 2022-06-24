Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
General Staff: Russian forces regroup, conduct several offensives in eastern Ukraine

May 15, 2022 8:06 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Despite losses, Russian forces continue to advance in the eastern Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas as they regroup their units, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said. Twelve Russian attacks were repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past 24 hours and eight tanks, five artillery systems, nine units of armored combat vehicles and five enemy vehicles were destroyed, the General Staff said.

The Kyiv Independent news desk
