Despite losses, Russian forces continue to advance in the eastern Lyman, Sievierodonetsk, Avdiivka and Kurakhiv areas as they regroup their units, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces said. Twelve Russian attacks were repelled in the Donetsk and Luhansk directions over the past 24 hours and eight tanks, five artillery systems, nine units of armored combat vehicles and five enemy vehicles were destroyed, the General Staff said.