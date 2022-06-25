General Staff: Russian forces build fortified checkpoints in Kherson Oblast.
June 11, 2022 8:30 am
Ukraine's Armed Forces report on June 11 that Russian forces are focusing on strengthening their positions by improving fortification equipment of the second and third lines of defense in the southern regions of Ukraine. A number of fortified checkpoints made of reinforced concrete have been located near the bridges across a 400-kilometer-long North Crimean Canal, linking occupied Crimea with the Dnipro River.