General Staff: Russia has lost 52,250 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24
September 10, 2022 10:52 am
Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Sept. 10 that Russia had also lost 2,136 tanks, 4,584 armored fighting vehicles, 3,426 vehicles and fuel tanks, 1,259 artillery systems, 311 multiple launch rocket systems, 162 air defense systems, 239 airplanes, 212 helicopters, 898 drones, and 15 boats.
