This item is part of our running news digest

Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Aug. 25 that Russia had also lost 1,936 tanks, 4,251 armored fighting vehicles, 1,040 artillery systems, 272 multiple launch rocket systems, 148 air defense systems, 202 helicopters, 234 airplanes, 834 drones, and 15 boats.

Go to the source of this news

The Independence Day they said we wouldn’t be celebrating