Indicative losses of Russian military in Ukraine.Ukraine’s General Staff reported on June 22 that Russia had also lost 1,496 tanks, 3,614 armored vehicles, 2,543 vehicles and fuel tanks, 752 artillery pieces, 239 multiple launch rocket systems, 99 surface-to-air missiles, 182 helicopters, 216 airplanes, 614 drones, and 14 boats.