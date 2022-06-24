General Staff: Russia continues offensive in eastern Ukraine.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 22, 2022 7:58 pm
Russian primary goal is to occupy the entire territory of Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's Armed Forces have reported on May 22.
This item is part of our running news digest
Russian primary goal is to occupy the entire territory of Luhansk Oblast, Ukraine's Armed Forces have reported on May 22.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.