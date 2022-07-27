Gazprom to reduce gas flow through Nord Stream to 20%, blames turbine issue.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 25, 2022 7:21 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian state-owned Gazprom said gas exports to Germany would drop to about a fifth of the pipe’s capacity starting July 27. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on July 22 that supplies remained unreliable because Russia had already limited the pipeline's capacity to 40%. The moves were interpreted by critics as part of Russia's efforts to blackmail and intimidate the EU.