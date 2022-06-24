Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalFour civilians killed by Russian shelling of residential building in Sievierodonetsk.

May 24, 2022 1:23 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai, two men and a woman were found dead after the shelling; another woman was found with serious injuries and later died in a hospital. Russian forces shell the city of Sievierodonetsk “chaotically and uninterruptedly,” Haidai said. Overall, Russia's war has killed 314 people in Luhansk Oblast as of May 24. 

