Fire reported at Russian military base near Moscow
This item is part of our running news digest
August 11, 2022 11:48 am
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Russian state-controlled media TASS reported on Aug. 11 that a fire broke out at a Russian military base in Dolgoprudny, a town in Moscow Oblast. According to another Russian media, Moscow 24, conscripts and other staff were evacuated from the base. Earlier in May, BBC Russia reported that since the start of Russia’s all-out invasion of Ukraine, military infrastructure in Russia had been the target of arsons multiple times.