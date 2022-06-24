Explosions heard in Poltava.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 26, 2022 11:38 pm
According to Mayor Oleksander Mamay, the information on casualties and destruction is yet to be determined.
This item is part of our running news digest
According to Mayor Oleksander Mamay, the information on casualties and destruction is yet to be determined.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.