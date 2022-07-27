European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that there was no technical reason for Gazprom, a Russian state energy corporation, to reduce gas flows through Nord Stream 1 and that this step is “politically motivated.” Simson made the comment as she arrived at the Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on July 26, which is expected to formally confirm the European Commission’s plan to reduce gas consumption. On July 25, Gazprom announced that it will delay Nord Stream 1 turbine delivery and reduce gas flows to Europe.