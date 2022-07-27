Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalEU Energy Commissioner: Russian cuts in gas supplies politically motivated

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 11:34 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that there was no technical reason for Gazprom, a Russian state energy corporation, to reduce gas flows through Nord Stream 1 and that this step is “politically motivated.” Simson made the comment as she arrived at the Extraordinary Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council on July 26, which is expected to formally confirm the European Commission’s plan to reduce gas consumption. On July 25, Gazprom announced that it will delay Nord Stream 1 turbine delivery and reduce gas flows to Europe.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok