EU countries agree on voluntary reduction of gas consumption
This item is part of our running news digest
July 26, 2022 2:35 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The energy ministers of the EU countries reached an agreement on the voluntary reduction of gas demand by 15% this winter "to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon," reads a European Council statement. The reduction may become mandatory in case of a "Union alert" on the security of supply, according to the Council.