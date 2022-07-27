Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerWednesday, July 27, 2022

externalEU countries agree on voluntary reduction of gas consumption

This item is part of our running news digest

July 26, 2022 2:35 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

The energy ministers of the EU countries reached an agreement on the voluntary reduction of gas demand by 15% this winter "to prepare for possible disruptions of gas supplies from Russia that is continuously using energy supplies as a weapon," reads a European Council statement. The reduction may become mandatory in case of a "Union alert" on the security of supply, according to the Council.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok