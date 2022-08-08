Petro Kotin, president of Ukraine's nuclear power monopoly Energoatom, said that the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast is connected to Ukraine's grid via one transmission line. If the line is damaged by Russian shelling, the plant will go into blackout mode, which will jeopardize the safety of nuclear fuel, he added. Russia has been constantly shelling Ukrainian positions from Enerhodar and accused Ukraine of shelling the nuclear plant. Ukrainian authorities say that the plant has been shelled by Russia.