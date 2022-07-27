Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
July 19, 2022 6:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
On July 18, Russian occupiers took passes from employees of the nuclear plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said. They didn't wear protective clothes and violated nuclear safety rules, creating the risk of radioactive contamination, according to Energoatom. 

