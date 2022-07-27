Energoatom: Russian troops violate safety rules at Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.
This item is part of our running news digest
July 19, 2022 6:07 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
On July 18, Russian occupiers took passes from employees of the nuclear plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said. They didn't wear protective clothes and violated nuclear safety rules, creating the risk of radioactive contamination, according to Energoatom.
On July 18, Russian occupiers took passes from employees of the nuclear plant, which is located in Russian-occupied Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Ukraine's state nuclear monopoly Energoatom said. They didn't wear protective clothes and violated nuclear safety rules, creating the risk of radioactive contamination, according to Energoatom.