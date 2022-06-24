Emergency service: 6,883 explosive devices found and neutralized in Kyiv Oblast.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 7, 2022 10:46 am
The area is being demined after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region in early April.
This item is part of our running news digest
The area is being demined after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region in early April.
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.