externalEmergency service: 6,883 explosive devices found and neutralized in Kyiv Oblast.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 7, 2022 10:46 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The area is being demined after the withdrawal of Russian troops from the region in early April.

