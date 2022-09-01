Ecology Ministry: Russia’s war has damaged third of Ukrainian forests since Feb. 24
September 1, 2022
Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets said that about three million hectares of forests have suffered damage as a result of Russian bombardment and mine explosions. According to the official, the cost of harm to the forests and flora is estimated at around Hr 183 billion ($5 billion).