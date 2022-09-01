Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalEcology Ministry: Russia’s war has damaged third of Ukrainian forests since Feb. 24

September 1, 2022 6:49 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ecology and Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strilets said that about three million hectares of forests have suffered damage as a result of Russian bombardment and mine explosions. According to the official, the cost of harm to the forests and flora is estimated at around Hr 183 billion ($5 billion).

