externalDutch minister grants municipalities right to use Russian gas despite sanctions.

This item is part of our running news digest

September 7, 2022 11:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Several Dutch cities, including The Hague, were granted an exemption from sanctions to continue their gas contracts with SEFE Energy Ltd, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, according to Energy Minister Rob Jetten.

