Dutch minister grants municipalities right to use Russian gas despite sanctions.
September 7, 2022 11:24 pm
Several Dutch cities, including The Hague, were granted an exemption from sanctions to continue their gas contracts with SEFE Energy Ltd, formerly known as Gazprom Germania, according to Energy Minister Rob Jetten.
