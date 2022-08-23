Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
This item is part of our running news digest

August 23, 2022 11:27 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Polish President Andrzej Duda is expected to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky. Duda’s Office said his visit will also include bilateral talks on the military, economic and humanitarian support for Ukraine. Duda is also set to join the Crimean Platform, an international summit launched in 2021 to improve the international response to the Russian occupation of Crimea. The second summit scheduled for Aug. 23 will be joined online by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

