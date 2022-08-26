Deputy PM: Ukraine plans to launch mandatory evacuation from parts of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv oblasts
August 26, 2022 5:47 pm
Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on Aug. 26 that all evacuated people would be provided with free housing and social support. “People will have everything needed to survive the winter,” she said. Over 7,000 civilians have been evacuated from Donetsk Oblast since Ukraine began mandatory evacuation from the region on Aug. 1.
