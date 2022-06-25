Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
June 15, 2022 12:43 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Defense ministers from across the world will meet on June 15 to discuss possible weapons deliveries to Ukraine amid Kyiv's calls for further arms deliveries to hold off Russia's offensives in the east. The meeting will be led by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and is the third time a group of nearly 50 nations are meeting to discuss and coordinate assistance to Ukraine following the previous in-person meeting in April.

