Daughter of Alexander Dugin, ideologist behind Kremlin's war in Ukraine, killed near Moscow.
August 21, 2022 11:34 am
Daria Dugina, 29, was killed by a car bomb near Moscow. She worked for her father's political organization, the Eurasia Movement, actively supported Russia's war against Ukraine, and was sanctioned by the U.S.
Dugin is a Russian political philosopher and ultranationalist who backs the idea of dismemberment of Ukraine and other former Soviet countries and making them part of Russia. In the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, he has called for killings of Ukrainians.
