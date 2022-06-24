Danilov: Ukraine might want to exchange Putin’s ally Medvedchuk after interrogation, but Russia not interested.
This item is part of our running news digest
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Suspilne that Ukraine is ready to exchange pro-Kremlin MP Viktor Medvedchuk after interrogating him.
“As I understand it, the Russians don’t really need Medvedchuk. If there is an opportunity and need to exchange this waste for our prisoners of war, I don’t see anything strange here,” he said.
The Security Service earlier published a video with Viktor Medvedchuk asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to take him to Russia in return for a safe passage for residents of besieged Mariupol and the Ukrainian soldiers defending the city. Medvedchuk was captured on April 12 after escaping from house arrest in late February.