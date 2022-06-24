Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
April 22, 2022 12:26 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
National Security and Defense Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov told Suspilne that Ukraine is ready to exchange pro-Kremlin MP Viktor Medvedchuk after interrogating him.

“As I understand it, the Russians don’t really need Medvedchuk. If there is an opportunity and need to exchange this waste for our prisoners of war, I don’t see anything strange here,” he said.

The Security Service earlier published a video with Viktor Medvedchuk asking Russian President Vladimir Putin to take him to Russia in return for a safe passage for residents of besieged Mariupol and the Ukrainian soldiers defending the city. Medvedchuk was captured on April 12 after escaping from house arrest in late February.

