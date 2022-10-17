Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Danilov: Twice as many draft-age Russians left country than joined army

October 6, 2022 2:14 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The number of draft-age Russian citizens eligible for mobilization who have left Russia is twice as high as the number currently conscripted, according to the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov.

"After Putin made such a big mistake… the number of people willing to fight against our country is decreasing exponentially," said Danilov, referring to Russia's mobilization that officially started on Sept. 21.

On Oct. 5, Vadym Skibitsky, a deputy head of Ukraine's military intelligence, said that Russia has been conducting covert mobilization since May, when its forces had failed to achieve the tasks set for the invasion, including capturing Kyiv.

On Oct. 4, Bloomberg reported that over 300,000 Russians had fled the country since the mobilization announcement.

