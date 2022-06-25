Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCzech Republic to stop issuing visas to Russians, Belarusians

This item is part of our running news digest

June 23, 2022 2:48 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
The Czech government on June 23 adopted a proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shortly after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine to stop issuing visas to Russian and Belarusian citizens, except in humanitarian cases. The law will not apply to Belarusians and Russians who have residence permits in the Czech Republic, those with family members who are Czech or EU citizens, or "applicants whose stay is in the interest of the Czech Republic." The law is set to expire in 2023. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
