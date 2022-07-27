Court seizes part of Kyiv shopping mall co-owned by Putin allies.
July 26, 2022 12:45 am
The mall near Kyiv's Shulyavska metro station is co-owned by Alexei Miller, CEO of Russian state-controlled gas giant Gazprom; Yury Kovalchuk, a banker and major ally of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Alexander Fokin, a member of the Russian parliament, online newspaper Yevropeiska Pravda reported, citing its sources.