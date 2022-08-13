Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerSaturday, August 13, 2022

externalCommander: Ukraine has defeated one fifth of Russian military units involved in war.

This item is part of our running news digest

August 13, 2022 11:07 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Share:

Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he was grateful to the “entire American people for effective support in the defense of our heroic nation and common values of freedom and democracy.” He also asked the U.S. to supply more artillery to Ukraine.

externalGo to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
The Kyiv Independent news desk
Author:  The Kyiv Independent news desk

Join our community

Support Ukraine's independent
journalism in its darkest hour

Support Us

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok