Commander: Ukraine has defeated one fifth of Russian military units involved in war.
August 13, 2022 11:07 pm
Valery Zaluzhny, commander-in-chief of Ukraine's Armed Forces, told U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley said he was grateful to the “entire American people for effective support in the defense of our heroic nation and common values of freedom and democracy.” He also asked the U.S. to supply more artillery to Ukraine.