external'Coffin Dance' meme creators partner with Ukrainian ad agency to raise $250,000 for Ukrainian military.

April 10, 2022 6:45 amby The Kyiv Independent news desk
One of the most famous global memes of 2020, "Coffin Dance" that shows Ghanian pallbearers dancing while carrying a coffin was turned into a Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and auctioned on April 7. It was sold for over $1 million. The auction, created together with the Ukrainian advertising agency Zlodei Advertising, aimed to raise funds for Ukraine: the group donated $250,000 to the Ukrainian charitable foundation "Come Back Alive" to assist the Ukrainian military.

