CNN: Ukrainian forces in ‘tough defensive position’ in Sievierodonetsk.
This item is part of our running news digest
May 29, 2022 4:57 am
The head of the Sievierodonetsk civil military administration, Oleksandr Striuk, told CNN that the most intense fighting is concentrated in the outskirts of the city. Striuk said Sievierodonetsk is under constant fire, humanitarian headquarters are “practically immobilized” due to fighting, and electricity and mobile networks are cut off. According to him, it is still possible to bring aid to the city.