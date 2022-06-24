Chemical plant and defense research building burn down in Russia.
This item is part of our running news digest
April 22, 2022 2:39 am
The plant and research facility are located in separate towns, Kineshma, 335 kilometers north-east of Moscow and Tver, about 170 kilometers northwest of Moscow. The source of the fires are yet to be determined, but both buildings reportedly sustained damage. The casualties of the chemical plant are unknown, while the research facility had at least seven deaths and 25 injuries.