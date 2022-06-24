Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalCenter for Countering Disinformation: Russians promise compensation for destroyed homes in Mariupol in attempt to persuade residents to cooperate.

This item is part of our running news digest

April 18, 2022 8:37 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
According to the center, the Russian invaders promise to pay compensation in rubles only to those Ukrainians who agree to receive identification documents issued by them. They will then be forced to renunciate their Ukrainian citizenship, the center says. The scheme is similar to what Russia has done in Luhansk and Donetsk oblasts after occupation in 2014.

