June 30, 2022 9:33 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
At the end of the NATO summit in Madrid, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that the country was finalizing an agreement on 39 armored combat support vehicles for the Ukrainian military, initially ordered for the Canadian armed forces. “We’re just glad to help and we're going to continue to look and respond to things that they need,” Trudeau said.

